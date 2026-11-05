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Bomb Threat Being Investigated at Chestnut Ridge Middle School
By rctadmin,5 days ago
On October 29, 2026, at approximately 1:11p.m., the Ramapo Police Department responded to the Chestnut Ridge Middle School for the report of a bomb threat. The students and staff were evacuated from the building and were transported to an off-site location. The building was searched by explosive detection K9’s from the Ramapo Police Department, Rockland County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, Town of Woodbury Police Department and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The Ramapo Police Department were also assisted on scene by the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Disposal Unit. No explosive devices were located during the course of the search. The South Spring Valley Fire Department, Monsey Fire Department and William P. Faist Volunteer Ambulance Corps were all staged off-site and prepared for emergency response.