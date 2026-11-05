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MilkPEP creates market data platform for dairy processors
By Sanestina Hunter,4 days ago
WASHINGTON — The Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP) launched a data and insights platform designed to help dairy processors and retailers identify market opportunities and drive category growth. The platform, MILKSCAPE, brings together MilkPEP's research, category insights, newsletters and media coverage into a centralized resource. Additionally, MilkPEP said MILKSCAPE...