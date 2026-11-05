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Man Found Guilty in 2022 Murder of 17-Year-Old Treynahel Cineus
By rctadmin,5 days ago
Anthony Mitchell, 27, of Haverstraw, New York, was convicted on October 29, 2026, of Murder in the Second Degree and Attempted Murder in the Second Degree after a three-week trial before the Honorable Kevin F. Russo in Rockland County Court. The jury acquitted Mitchell of two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. The defendant faces a minimum of 15 years to life and a maximum of 25 years to life on his conviction for Murder in the Second Degree. The sentencing is scheduled for December 23, 2026.