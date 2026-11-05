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Former Cape Cod Rowing Club coach arrested in New York City after investigation into alleged statutory rape of a child
5 days ago
HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police:During October 2026, members of the Barnstable Police Department Detective Division received information regarding allegations of sexual assault and rape involving Guy Monseair (DOB: 05/13/1969) stemming from his time as a rowing coach with several rowing clubs on Cape Cod. As a result of the...
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