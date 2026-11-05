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SGA proposes legislation to reduce the cost of residential laundry services
By Jocelyne Hernandez,5 days ago
The Student Government Association introduced legislation Wednesday, Nov. 4, that seeks to improve student access to residential services by addressing the financial and logistical barriers associated with the laundry facilities and residence halls. SRO-3, named the “Residential Laundry Cost Reduction Act,” was authored by Selorm Asamoah, Zander Hudson, Arlene Thompson,...