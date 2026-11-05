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‘Stadium Voice,’ 1996 state champs honored before Scrappers claim district title
By Nashville News Leader,5 days ago
The Nashville Scrappers wrapped up the District 7-4A championship and secured home field advantage in the state Class 4A playoffs with a 46-28 victory over Malvern Friday night, Oct. 30, at Scrapper Stadium. The win capped off a night filled with special events, including recognition for stadium announcer Johnny Wilson,...
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