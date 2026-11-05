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GOP looks to rebuild coalition and win back independent women ahead of 2028 race
By The National News Desk,5 days ago
What percentage of independent women voted for Democrats in the midterms?. How did the Iran conflict influence voter concerns according to the GOP analysis?. Why did political fatigue affect GOP voter participation in 2026?. Republicans are looking to rebuild their political coalition after losing control of Congress in the midterm...