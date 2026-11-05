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Watch: Día de los Muertos brought a deep message to the Mission
By Emma Garcia,5 days ago
SF’s 45th annual Dia de Los Muertos procession on November 2 stretched from 22nd Street and Bryant all the way to Mission Street. Thousands of people gathered to watch and participate. But what makes this procession unique is that it’s truly a grassroots, community effort, with the message “Our Dead Are Not for Sale.” “That saying is a slogan all year long in terms of gentrification and changes in the Mission,” said Michelle Cerrato of event organizers El Colectivo del Rescate Cultural (Culture Rescue Collective). “We don’t collect government assistance or external funding for this event. It’s by the community, for the community, and therefore you cannot buy us.”