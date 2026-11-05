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UPDATE: US-2 crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Crystal Falls Township, police say
By TV6 News Team,5 days ago
CRYSTAL FALLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Both lanes of US-2 between Bates-Amasa Road and US-141 are now open after a crash Thursday afternoon. A press release from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened between an eastbound pickup truck pulling a trailer and a westbound passenger car. The pickup had three passengers, and the passenger car had one.