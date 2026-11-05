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Jennie Lynn Goodrich
5 days ago
Jennie Lynn Goodrich passed away on October 25, 2026 leaving behind a legacy of knowledge, compassion, and love for the natural world. Born and raised in Richmond and the San Francisco Bay Area, Jennie was preceded in death by her parents William and Dorothy Goodrich and by her siblings James French, Patricia Brendlinger, Yvonne Tatti, and Doreen Freeland. She was part of a large extended family of nieces and nephews.