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Reading restaurant launching Sunday brunch, welcoming new general manager
By Ryan Kneller,5 days ago
READING, Pa. – A restaurant known for its inventive, globally inspired menu is debuting new leadership and brunch offerings in Berks County. Thorn Alley Kitchen, located in downtown Reading at GoggleWorks Center for the Arts, is launching Sunday brunch beginning Nov. 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring a creative new menu developed by chef Harley Eighmey, according to a news release.
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