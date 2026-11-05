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Don’t Be Afraid To Solo Date, Try These 10 Spots
By Payton Zagacki,5 days ago
Want to know the best way to try all the trendy spots in town without a reservation? Go by yourself. Solo dating can be an intimidating concept, but with the right spot it can turn into a fun filled evening of new friends and great food. The trick is to find a place with a friendly atmosphere and a cushy bar stool. Grab a seat at the bar and strike up a conversation with whoever sits down next to you. You never know who you’ll meet. Here are 10 restaurants to try on your next solo meal.
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