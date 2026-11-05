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In Remembrance of George Hancock, Ballard’s “Pirate King” of Craft Beer
By Kendall Jones,5 days ago
The “Pirate King” of craft beer and founder of Maritime Pacific Brewing has passed. We learned the news yesterday when one of George’s friends posted it on Facebook. George Hancock, who with his wife, Jane, founded Maritime Pacific Brewing in Ballard, has died. Hancock was a pioneer of Seattle craft brewing. He and Jane were living on a sailboat in Shilshole Bay when they opened Maritime Pacific in 1990 on Leary Way in Ballard. It was only the 13th brewery license issued by Washington State. Today the state is home to more than 400 breweries.