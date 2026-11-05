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Federal, local agencies to address ‘large-scale’ West Tennessee drug trafficking operation
By Hannah Kozlowski,5 days ago
RIPLEY, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple local and federal law enforcement agencies will hold a joint press conference Thursday afternoon following what officials describe as a “large-scale investigative operation.”. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the operation targeted an alleged drug trafficking conspiracy operating across rural West Tennessee. The...
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