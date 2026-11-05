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Taylor County Republicans react to disappointing state wide results
By KACU,4 days ago
Republicans won big in Abilene and surrounding areas Tuesday night, but the party was stunned by the force of the blue wave that hit the rest of Texas. “I feel like Republicans turned out in a big way in Taylor County, and that’s because of your efforts,” Jay Hardaway told supporters at the Taylor County Republican headquarters, minutes after winning the Texas House seat in District 71. “Once again, West Texas does it like we’re supposed to.”