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How Front Office Sports built a $4m events business
By Sahil Patel,3 days ago
How Front Office Sports built an events business that draws consumer brands. Events are the engine that drive B2B media, as reflected in the fact that events account for about 50% of Adweek’s revenue and about 35% of Skift’s business. B2B media also pulls from an established ecosystem that has operated in this way for decades – no company is asked to break the wheel to draw in sponsors for their events.