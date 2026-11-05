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GOP looks to rebuild coalition and win back independent women ahead of 2028 race
By The National News Desk,5 days ago
Republicans are looking to rebuild their political coalition after losing control of Congress in the midterm elections, with women voters playing a significant role in the outcome and raising new questions about how the party can regain support ahead of the 2028 presidential election. The results have prompted debate over...