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Rice Lake man takes plea deal in murder-for-hire case
By WEAU Staff,5 days ago
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A plea agreement is reached for a Rice Lake, Wis. man accused of trying to hire someone to kill the mother of his child. Online court records show during a plea hearing on Oct. 28, 2026, 44-year-old Tyler Crotteau pleaded guilty to one count of solicitation of 1st-degree intentional homicide. Two remaining charges were dismissed and read in.
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