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GOP looks to rebuild coalition and win back independent women ahead of 2028 race
By The National News Desk,5 days ago
What percentage of independent women voted Democratic in midterms?. What factors did Republicans identify as key to the election outcome?. Why did conservative voters stay home according to GOP analysis?. Republicans are looking to rebuild their political coalition after losing control of Congress in the midterm elections, with women voters...