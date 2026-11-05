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Town & Country Market Ballard to open Field House restaurant Nov. 7
By Meghan Walker,5 days ago
Town & Country Market Ballard (1400 NW 56th St) is opening a new restaurant right next door: Field House is opening this Saturday, Nov. 7. Town & Country first announced the concept back in 2024, but they rolled out Field House at three other locations (Mill Creek, Lakemont, and Poulsbo) before opening in Ballard. They’ll eventually roll them out at all locations.
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