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Emvena Therapeutics Launches With Funding to Develop Placenta-Targeted Preeclampsia Treatment
2 days ago
Emvena Therapeutics has emerged from stealth with backing from the Penn-BioNTech Innovative Therapeutics Seed Fund (PxB Fund) to advance an experimental approach to treating preeclampsia, a pregnancy complication that can pose serious risks to both mothers and babies. The Philadelphia-based biotechnology company was co-founded by Kelsey Swingle, an assistant professor...