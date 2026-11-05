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New Britain woman's death ruled a homicide; husband found dead in Berlin: Police
By Jennifer Lambert,5 days ago
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled a woman's death a homicide after she and her husband were both found dead in separate locations in New Britain on Tuesday. The New Britain Police Department responded to a home on Roxbury Road on the report of a possible suicide at around 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived, a woman was found dead in a bedroom with gunshot wounds, according to police.
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