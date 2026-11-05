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Phillips Medisize Expands UK Inhalation Operations With Chippenham Site Acquisition
2 days ago
Phillips Medisize is expanding its inhalation drug delivery capabilities in the UK after acquiring the full Chippenham facility, adding operational capacity to its growing Global Inhalation Center of Excellence (COE). The site will work alongside the company’s Cambridge facility to support increasing demand for complex inhaled drug-device combination products.