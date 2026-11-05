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Shilpa CDMO Invests $50 Million to Expand Peptide Manufacturing Capacity in India
2 days ago
Shilpa CDMO is committing $50 million to expand its peptide manufacturing infrastructure in India, adding production capacity and specialized capabilities to support growing demand for GLP-1 drugs and increasingly complex peptide-based therapeutics. The investment will be implemented in phases over the next several years and add 10 kiloliters (KL) of...