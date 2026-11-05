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EXECUTIVE INTERVIEW - From Data Collection to Data Provenance: Building More Traceable Infrastructure for Decentralized Trials
3 days ago
Sponsors must be able to trace every data point from the raw signal to the study database, including each transformation along the way. Vendor oversight is built before the trial starts, with audit rights, raw-data access, and update notifications written into the contract. Reusable connected devices carry a service history...