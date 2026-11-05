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Charles City Police Chief Discusses Vehicle Theft Prevention, New Body Cameras and Downtown Bike Rules
By Chris Berg,5 days ago
COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS BROUGHT TO YOU BY FLOYD COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER:. Charles City Police Chief Hugh Anderson joined KCHA Thursday (11/5/26) to discuss a regional increase in thefts from unlocked vehicles, holiday shopping safety and the department’s plans for new body cameras with language translation capabilities. Anderson also shared how home security cameras assist investigations and reminded residents about downtown bicycle and personal transportation vehicle restrictions, including helmet requirements for riders under 14.