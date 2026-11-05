undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Joseph A. Rounds
3 days ago
Joseph A. Rounds of Marilla, NY passed away October 30, 2026. Beloved husband of 65 years to Barbara (nee Boquard) Rounds; dear father of Jennifer (Carl) Gould, Jeffrey (Candice) Rounds and the late Joseph F., Rounds Jr. and the late Jackie (Anthony) Gioradano; loving grandfather of Robin, Justin, Christian, Tucker Jack, Joseph and Olivia; brother of David (Sandy) Rounds and the late Judy (Kenny) Hummel; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to The Bar @ Main and Hamlin, 198 Main St., East Aurora, NY on Thursday, November 5 from 3 - 6 p.m. Arrangements by the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com.