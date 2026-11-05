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Voter turnout higher than last midterms in Tippecanoe County
By Lilliana Leaird,5 days ago
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) - In the 2022 midterm elections, 32% of registered voters cast their ballots in Tippecanoe County. This year, that number was up to 38%. Member of the Tippecanoe County Board of Elections, Randy Vonderheide, attributes the turnout to those wanting their voices heard. “I looked out my window the first day of early voting and I’ve said several times to my friends and others that people were stirred up, and they were coming in to vote because that’s the best they could do to voice their opinion,” he said.
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