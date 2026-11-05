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Violet Mae Stanfill, 88, of High Ridge
5 days ago
Violet Mae (Shelby) Stanfill, 88, of High Ridge died Nov. 1, 2026, in High Ridge. She was a talented seamstress who found great joy in creating beautiful quilts, always keeping herself busy with a project and a needle and thread. She enjoyed mowing the lawn on her zero-turn mower. One of the sweetest chapters of her life began when she met her husband, Tim, while playing Bingo. She had a fondness for dogwood flowers. She brough warmth and care to those around her. Born Dec. 14, 1937, in Meta, she was the daughter of the late Munroe and Versie (Roedel) Stanfill.