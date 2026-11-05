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Marvel Studios Makes First Official Update To Avengers: Doomsday Clock In Months
By Nathan Johnson,5 days ago
For the first time in months, the official Avengers: Doomsday countdown clock, which is displayed at all times online, has been altered as fans prepare for the December 17 release of the upcoming MCU film. Avengers: Doomsday is just over a month away, and as that release date continues to near, Marvel Studios will ramp up its marketing campaign for the Avengers title even more than it already has.