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Lake Luzerne Plans New Roof After 25 to 30 Leaks Threatened Records
By Brooke Baranski,5 days ago
Lake Luzerne plans to replace the municipal complex’s aging roof and complete interior remediation, after leaks raised concerns about damaged records and indoor air quality. The Post-Star reported that Supervisor Jim Niles said the board had recognized the leaks at least two years earlier and that the town could not keep postponing action.
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