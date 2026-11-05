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Residential redevelopment of ‘obsolete’ Woodland Park offices approved
By Angela Woolsey,5 days ago
Another portion of the Woodland Park suburban office complex south of Herndon is set to turn into a mostly residential neighborhood. At its Oct. 27 meeting, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved plans from The Pinkard Group, a D.C.-based real estate investment firm, to redevelop approximately 34 acres of the office park at 2291 Wood Oak Drive in McNair with 429 to 584 homes.