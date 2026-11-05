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KREI Newsmakers, JoAnna Watts, the Executive Director of CASA of the Parkland, 11/5/2026
5 days ago
JoAnna Watts, the Executive Director of CASA of the Parkland, detailed the November 8th benefit event, preliminary arrangements for the upcoming Festival of Trees fundraiser, opportunities for community volunteer engagement, and a training session scheduled for prospective volunteers during February on the 11/5/2026 KREI Newsmakers program with Mike Ramsey.