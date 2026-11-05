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Does Modern Plant Breeding Reduce Flavour and Diversity?
5 days ago
From colourful carrots and Basmati rice to wheat and potatoes, scientific evidence shows how breeders improve taste, cooking quality, disease resistance and consumer choice. In June 2026, more than 100 chefs from across Europe signed an open letter to Members of the European Parliament and EU agriculture ministers, calling for greater protection of seed diversity in the new EU Plant Reproductive Material Regulation. They warned of disappearing traditional varieties and declining culinary diversity. But one statement in particular caught my attention: the claim that modern crops are often bred for high yields and long shelf life, generally at the expense of flavour and nutritional value.