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5 Best Restaurants in Columbia, Missouri You Need to Try Before Everyone Else Finds Them
By Kalyn,2 days ago
Columbia, Missouri — a city where red-brick streets hum with the footsteps of students and professors, where the scent of coffee and barbecue drifts through the air, where murals bloom on alley walls and the laughter of families echoes from porch to porch. Here, the city’s heart beats in the rhythm of Tigers games, late-night study sessions, and the easy camaraderie of neighbors at the farmers’ market. The architecture is a patchwork: stately columns, sun-warmed bungalows, and the ever-present sprawl of campus life.
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