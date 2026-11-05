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5 Best Restaurants in Denton, Texas You Need to Try Before Everyone Else Finds Them
By Kalyn,2 days ago
Denton, Texas — a city where the courthouse clock keeps time for dreamers and drifters, where the red-brick square hums with music and memory, and where the air is alive with the scent of barbecue, coffee, and wildflowers. Here, students spill from the universities, artists paint their stories on alley walls, and families gather beneath the shade of pecan trees. It’s a place where the old and the new dance together — where porch swings creak beside indie record shops, and the laughter of children echoes through streets stitched with history and hope.
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