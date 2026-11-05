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Luxury Fashion House Heads to Bal Harbour Shops
By Courtney McGinley,5 days ago
A renowned luxury fashion house is coming soon to Bal Harbour. Louis Vuitton will open on the first and second levels of the West Shops at Bal Harbour Shops. The upscale, open-air shopping destination features a curated mix of luxury designer boutiques, specialty retailers and fine-dining establishments, with additional retail space planned as part of its ongoing expansion.