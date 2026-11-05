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The Well Renewal Lounge brings personalized wellness services to Berry Farms
By Charmain Pieterse,5 days ago
A new wellness destination is preparing to join Franklin’s Berry Farms community this November. The Well Renewal Lounge is set to open at 6041 Rural Plains Circle, Suite 120, bringing a combination of massage, skincare and technology-assisted wellness services to the growing mixed-use development. Berry Farms announced the November 2026 opening in a recent Instagram post, with founding memberships already available.