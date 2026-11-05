undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Why Carson Wentz won't be an improvement over Kyler Murray for Vikings
By Yahoo Sports Videos,5 days ago
Why Carson Wentz won't be an improvement over Kyler Murray for Vikings. Yahoo Sports Daily hosts Caroline Fenton and Jason Fitz are joined by FOX Sports NFL writer Steven Ruiz to discuss whether the Minnesota Vikings will be better off starting Carson Wentz over Kyler Murray. Watch the full episode of Yahoo Sports Daily on YouTube or YahooSports.TV.