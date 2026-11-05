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Edwards bumps up sales forecast on TAVR strength in Q3
By Susan Kelly,4 days ago
Edwards Lifesciences’ third-quarter sales exceeded its expectations, prompting the heart valve maker to raise its full-year forecast for the third time this year. Executives on Wednesday’s earnings call pointed to several catalysts for the business going forward, including data supporting expanded use of transcatheter aortic valve replacement to treat aortic stenosis.