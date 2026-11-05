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Opening Weekend of Lobster Season Leads to Citations Near Catalina Island
By Katherine Clements,4 days ago
CATALINA ISLAND — Opening weekend of California’s recreational spiny lobster season resulted in citations near Catalina Island after wildlife officers reported finding dozens of undersized lobsters aboard a vessel operating in the Long Point State Marine Reserve. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) announced the enforcement...
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