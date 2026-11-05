undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
FTCC brings the imaginative world of Dr. Seuss to life with “Seussical”
By Staff Report, posted,5 days ago
For generations, the stories and illustrations of Dr. Seuss has entertained readers and sparked the imaginations of children and adults alike. His whimsical worlds make us laugh, encourage us to think and inspire a lifelong love of reading. This November, the vivid colors, playful language and unforgettable characters that define...