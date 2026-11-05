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CM Energy Contributes to ASSO Cable Lay Project
By Subscribe,5 days ago
CM Energy is strengthening its engagement in the European offshore wind market through an ongoing integrated cable-lay installation for ASSO Subsea, an international subsea contractor that specializes in submarine cable installation, protection and repair. The contract comprises an integrated package of cable-handling and associated marine equipment for a new vessel.