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Oglebay’s 42nd Annual Festival of Lights Begins Tonight
By Provided,5 days ago
WHEELING, W.Va. – The holiday season shines brighter than ever as Oglebay’s 42nd Annual Festival of Lights, presented by WesBanco, returns November 5, 2026, through January 3, 2027. Recognized as one of America’s premier holiday destinations, Oglebay will kick off the beloved tradition with Light Up Night on Thursday, November 5, at 6:15 p.m. Representatives from WesBanco will join Santa Claus to flip the switch and illuminate the park’s spectacular holiday displays. A dazzling fireworks show will follow the ceremonial lighting, officially marking the start of one of the region’s most cherished holiday celebrations.