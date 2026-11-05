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California Steps Up El Niño Preparations as High Water Floods Southern California Coast
By Katherine Clements,4 days ago
Gov. Gavin Newsom is moving to protect Pacific Coast Highway and other critical infrastructure as record and near-record water levels push into harbors, streets, and waterfront neighborhoods. Southern California hasn’t reached the heart of winter yet, but coastal communities are already getting a glimpse of why state and local officials...
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