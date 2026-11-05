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Light It Up: Interior, Deck and Underwater LED Upgrades
By Log Staff,4 days ago
Modern marine lighting can improve visibility, reduce power consumption, and change how a boat functions after dark — but installation and placement matter. Walk through a Southern California marina after sunset and it’s easy to see how much boat lighting has changed. Cockpits glow beneath hardtops, cabins are illuminated without the heat associated with older fixtures, and underwater lights cast color beneath swim steps and transoms.