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Gibson’s Custom Meats Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary of ‘Pay It Forward’ Program with Special 1-for-1 Match Event
By LocalTalk Contributor,5 days ago
Gibson’s Custom Meats, a locally owned butcher shop serving the South Sound region, is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its community-driven “Pay It Forward” program. To commemorate this milestone and prepare for heightened holiday food insecurity, the shop is hosting a special 1-for-1 Donation Match Day on Sunday, November 8, 2026.
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