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Braves Q3 2026 Report: Revenue Up 4%, $51.1M Loss
By BVM Sportsdesk,,5 days ago
The Braves’ third-quarter results showed modest revenue growth, but a steep year-to-date loss as higher payroll costs outweighed gains in baseball and Battery-related business. BravesVision is performing steadily, attendance rose, and merchandise sales surged—but postseason ticket revenue and overall growth were less impressive than the team’s on-field success might suggest.