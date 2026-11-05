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Bellinger, Rice Named Silver Slugger Finalists for Second Straight Year
By BVM Sportsdesk,,4 days ago
MLB has named the 2026 Silver Slugger finalists, with Yankees teammates Cody Bellinger and Ben Rice nominated for a second straight year. The finalists span established stars and emerging players; winners will be announced Nov. 17. Yes, But. Not every finalist fits the traditional power-hitter profile: Rays speedster Chandler Simpson...