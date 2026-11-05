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3 Best MLB Free Agent Fits For Japanese Superstar Teruaki Sato
By @foxsports via FOX Sports,,5 days ago
It’s a shot in the dark, but it’s a compelling one! Japanese third baseman Teruaki Sato was recently posted for MLB teams to sign. The 27-year-old has potent power from the left side of the plate, has also extensively played right field and was the recipient of the 2025 Central League Most Valuable Player Award. For a team seeking a shot in the arm and a player who could be a franchise building block, Sato is a tantalizing player to take a chance on. Here are the three best MLB free agent fits for Sato: Sato could inject life into…